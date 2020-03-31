“While we love our tourists and summer residents this is not the time to come to the cape, out [sic] hospital can’t handle it," the petition says. “We only have 2 small hospitals here on cape, and limited medical staff. keep the residences and elderly safe on cape.”

The petition, posted to the website change.org, also would allow trucks that deliver “essential supplies.” The appeal had garnered more than 5,800 signatures as of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for the closure of Cape Cod bridges to all motorists except for year-round residents in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

State officials have given no indication they’re prepared to take such a measure.

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered the closure of nonessential businesses amid the pandemic and issued a statewide stay-at-home advisory, as well as urged anyone traveling to Massachusetts from out of state to self-quarantine for two weeks.

A number of signers to the Cape bridge petition said on change.org that summer residents shouldn’t flock to the region during the health crisis.

“They don’t belong here right now,” one signer wrote. “This isn’t their, ‘vacation.’ We are a small place and they are endangering all of us by bringing more people who may have been exposed. We have limited resources. STAY HOME.”

Said another, “I am in favor of doing this although I think it’s too late.”

Barnstable County has accounted for 173 of the state’s 5,752 COVID-19 cases, according to Mass. Department of Public Health statistics, as of Tuesday morning.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.