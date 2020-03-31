The website includes “STEM at Home,” a curated list of free online resources being offered by universities and science education organizations from around the country.

Over the last several weeks, the university’s Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning has been collecting and curating resources for students from prekindergarten through high school on the center’s website, cm-center.org .

Framingham State University is offering its help to teachers and parents searching for interactive science content for their students at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list is sorted into topics, each with brief descriptions of the resources and the most appropriate age group for the activity. The list will be updated regularly as more opportunities arise.

“We’ve heard from people who have felt a little overwhelmed with everything that is being offered out there,” Irene Porro, the McAuliffe Center’s director, said in a statement. “What we’ve tried to do is put the materials in one place, and present it in a way that is really easy to browse and digest.”

The collection of resources also includes content specifically created by the center. “DIY Universe” allows users to build their own understanding of the universe and create an exhibit they can share digitally, and “ISS Image of the Week” features images taken from the International Space Station that are matched with educational activities.

Created in 1994 to honor the legacy of the first teacher in space and Framingham State alumna, Christa McAuliffe, the center hosts visits from public school students throughout the year, and provides professional development opportunities for teachers.

