Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston, called the three-month program “a remarkable effort in support of our pastors and parishes.”

To support the campaign, the archdiocese established an online payment portal allowing donors to make a gift directly to the parish of their choice, which has enabled online donations to some parishes for the first time, the archdiocese said.

While churches across Massachusetts remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the faithful can support their local parishes through the new “90 Days Now — For Your Parish” online donation campaign, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said Tuesday.

The campaign was suggested by John Corcoran, a parishioner at Saint Paul Parish in South Hamilton and founder of Waltham-based Trinity Life Sciences.

“Cardinal Sean has spoken eloquently about the importance of taking care of one another, especially as we face the unprecedented challenges of this crisis,” Corcoran, who is chairman of the board of iCatholic Media, which oversees CatholicTV and The Pilot, said in a statement.

“I am very grateful that parishioners who can now have the ability to step up in this way to support their pastors and parishes,” he continued. “Our parishes are always there for us, and most do not have cash reserved sufficient to compensate for the lack of weekly contributions. This is a great way for parishioners to be supportive during this difficult time.”

O’Malley extended his thanks to Corcoran and other lay leaders who have spearheaded the effort, and he reflected on the chaos the outbreak has caused.

“This pandemic presents serious challenges to our local communities and the essential work of our social service agencies because of the increased demand and financial stress,” he said. “Also, many of our parishes are facing very significant need for assistance that will continue even after are able to reopen our churches.”

The Rev. Scott Euvrard of St. Anthony Parish in Cohasset said he was grateful for the support his church has received during the crisis.

“On-line giving is so important for parishes as we continue our work,” Euvrard said, “and as we prepare for the day when we can once again be together.”

