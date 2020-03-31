“Based on preliminary U.S. data, persons with underlying health conditions such as diabetes mellitus, chronic lung disease, and cardiovascular disease, appear to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19–associated disease than persons without these conditions,” the report said.

The preliminary findings on coronavirus and underlying health conditions were contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Early data shows people with diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease may run a higher risk of experiencing severe health problems if they contract coronavirus , but the findings could change as researchers gather more information, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Advertisement

But researchers cautioned that they based their findings on a small fraction of the 122,653 US cases reported to the CDC as of Mar. 28. According to the CDC, only 7,162 of those cases included “data on underlying health conditions and other known risk factors" for severe outcomes.

Of those cases, 2,692 reported one underlying health condition or risk factor, including 358 of the 457 patients requiring intensive care unit placement in hospitals, and 732 of the 1,037 people requiring hospitalization without ICU placement.

“The most commonly reported conditions were diabetes mellitus, chronic lung disease, and cardiovascular disease,” the report said. “These preliminary findings suggest that in the United States, persons with underlying health conditions or other recognized risk factors for severe outcomes from respiratory infections appear to be at a higher risk for severe disease from COVID-19 than are persons without these conditions.”

The CDC said the chronic lung disease findings included only patients with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and emphysema.

Other underlying health conditions among patients requiring hospitalization included chronic renal disease, chronic liver disease, neurologic disorder, and immunocompromised condition, according to the report.

“This analysis was limited by small numbers and missing data because of the burden placed on reporting health departments with rapidly rising case counts, and these findings might change as additional data become available,” the report said. “It is not yet known whether the severity or level of control of underlying health conditions affects the risk for severe disease associated with COVID-19.”

Advertisement

The US coronavirus death toll exceeded 3,500 Tuesday, eclipsing China’s official death count of 3,300.

“Persons with underlying health conditions who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should immediately contact their health care provider,” the CDC report said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.