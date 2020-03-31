But come Wednesday, she will have to leave that team — for a little while at least — and become a patient. She needs to have her gallbladder removed, surgery she has been putting off for too long, and now wants to get done quickly so she can get back in time for the expected surge in patients in the coming weeks.

For weeks now, Pearson — who has been in charge of the operations for the entire hospital under what is known as an “incident command structure” — has been telling her staff that there’s nothing they can’t do as a team, and she gets choked up talking about how well they’ve responded to that challenge.

On Wednesday, for the first time since all this chaos began, Maddy Pearson, the chief nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will feel overwhelmed when she walks through the doors of the hospital.

“It feels like a family, and I feel like I’m abandoning them to a certain extent,” Pearson said. “People who know me know there’s no way I would be doing this if I had a choice, but the pain is interfering.”

But it’s not quite slowing her down. Pearson is working 12-15 hours, every day, and sending e-mails all through the night when the pain wakes her up. At the hospital, she’s wearing a million different hats; one of the big ones is leading the effort to convert whole units to prepare for the expected influx of COVID-19 patients.

“Everything is about being able to react quickly when we get the surge,” said the 59-year-old Westwood resident, who said she’s already filled three notebooks just jotting down the stuff she needs to do. “It’s about making sure we have the equipment, the staff, the beds for what we believe is coming. We’re doing everything we know how to prepare, but the fear of the unknown is real.”

How long will she be gone? She says a few days. Her surgeon is not as optimistic. Nurses and doctors make the worst patients, as they say.

Person said she’s not stressed about the procedure. She knows she’s in good hands. What bothers her most is that the staff will be using resources on her, personal protective equipment that is in short supply.

“My emotions are all over the place,” she said. “Every time I get a message from a friend telling me to keep doing what we’re doing, that we’re heroes, I need to cry.”

This is her calling, she said. It is a feeling she shares with her colleagues. And now it is their time.

“This is the hardest thing we’ve ever done, and it’s only going to get more challenging. But when you walk the halls of this organization, everyone you meet is like ‘We’ve got this.’ We’re in a rhythm. And I just want to get back to work and be with my team,” she said.

Then she got choked up again.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.