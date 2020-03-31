CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus, noting that he was experiencing “fever, chills, and shortness of breath” and is quarantining himself in his home’s basement.
In a Twitter post, Cuomo said he had “been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive,” and said he hoped not to pass the virus along to his family: “That would make me feel worse than this illness!”
March 31, 2020
Cuomo’s older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, said during his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday that he had found out that morning.
“He is going to be fine,” the governor said. “He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine.”
