"We are no longer asking or suggesting Marylanders to stay home," Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said during a news conference in Annapolis on Monday. "We are directing them."

While all three jurisdictions had already banned most gatherings, closed businesses and schools and urged people to stay home as much as possible, the orders made clear that compliance is no longer optional - and they added fines and potential jail time for some violations.

Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia on Monday barred residents from leaving home unless it's absolutely necessary, joining a handful of other states that have issued such orders in hopes of controlling the fast-spreading novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

Nearly 3,000 residents of the greater Washington region have tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 53 people have died. Without new action, Hogan warned, the national capital region could soon resemble the New York metropolitan area, which reported 253 deaths on Monday and has become the global epicenter for the pandemic.

"A major outbreak among our critical federal workforce could be catastrophic," Hogan said, noting that more than 440,000 people work for the federal government in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, which have been working on a coronavirus vaccine, are headquartered in Maryland.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, initially refrained from announcing an order like those issued by Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday. But she soon released guidance summing up earlier orders geared toward social distancing and outlining penalties for those who did not take heed.

Together, the directives from Bowser, Hogan and Northam affect about 15.2 million people, according to census estimates.

Officials said residents may still go outside for food, medication and essentials, and to exercise or walk pets, but should avoid shopping for other things and come into contact with people not from their households.

Advertisement

The orders - which already exist in California, Illinois and several other states - came as the FDA gave emergency approval to a Trump administration plan to distribute to hospitals anti-malarial drugs whose effectiveness on covid-19 is unproved.

The World Health Organization said it was cautiously optimistic about initial studies showing that drug cocktails may lessen covid-19 symptoms, but it stressed that large-scale research is needed and that there is no cure.

Hard-hit Italy said an additional 812 people have died in the pandemic, bringing the country's total number of deaths linked to the outbreak to 11,591. The country said the number of people recovering from the virus was also increasing; a strict lockdown that has been in place since early March was extended at least through Easter, on April 12.

The U.S. House of Representatives followed the Senate in announcing a recess until April 20. Macy's, one of the country's largest retail chains, said it will lay off 125,000 workers. The Marine Corps temporarily suspended sending recruits to boot camp training at Parris Island, South Carolina, after two recruits tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Both Hogan and Northam, a Democrat, chided area residents who continue to gather in groups, even as health officials predict that the peak period of infections in the region is weeks away.

Maryland's stay-home order was set to go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday, with violators subject to one year in jail, a fine of as much as $5,000, or both. There was no end date given. Hogan said that, after repeatedly pleading for residents to stop gathering in groups at parks and other locations, "We're cracking down on enforcement."

Advertisement

The governor said no Maryland resident should be traveling outside of the state unless it is "absolutely necessary" and asked Marylanders who have recently been outside the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those who commute from Maryland to D.C. or Virginia for essential work or to care for family members are exempt.

Hogan emphasized that residents can still step outside if they maintain social distancing. "People are not locked in their homes," he said. But authorities announced the arrest of a Carroll County, Maryland, man accused of serving alcohol to a group of teens at a party, emphasizing the importance of stopping such gatherings to keep the virus from further spreading.

Northam's stay-at-home order took effect Monday and will last through June 10.

Under it, Virginians cannot go out except for food, supplies, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise, Northam said. The order closes beaches to any use but exercise or fishing, bans reservations of less than 14 nights at campgrounds and bans colleges and universities from holding in-person classes.

Violations of any of those restrictions - or of the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people - can result in a fine of up to $2,500 and or jail time of up to a year.

Advertisement

Northam did not put the same criminal penalties on his order to stay at home, saying he was not eager to have police making arrests. He had hesitated to take a harder line on social distancing measures, which are already hurting the state's economy. He said he was moved to act Monday after a warm weekend drew people to pack the state's beaches.

The beachgoers "are completely ignoring what we're doing," Northam said, sounding uncharacteristically angry. "You are being very, very selfish because you're putting all of us - especially our health care providers - at risk. To date, this has been a suggestion to Virginians. Today it's an order."

Bowser's order is effective Wednesday through April 24 and "reinforces the mayor's direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities," her office said.

Residents who willfully violate the ban face criminal penalties, including up to 90 days in jail and fines up to $5,000, Bowser's office said.

Those more aggressive steps came as the number of cases in the region again dramatically spiked.

Maryland reported 174 new infections, pushing the state's total to 1,414 confirmed cases, with 17 deaths. Health officials said 13,316 tests in the state have come back negative. The Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, which announced an outbreak of 66 coronavirus patients over the weekend, said it has 11 more known cases and a second fatality, a man in his 80s.

The nursing home has a shortage of staff, and county officials have put out a call for skilled volunteers.

Advertisement

Virginia announced 130 additional cases, bringing its total number of infections to 1,021, with 26 deaths as of Monday afternoon. Six people died in Virginia over the weekend.

D.C. reported 94 new cases Monday evening, its highest single-day increase, which brought its total number of known infections to 499, with nine deaths.

City officials on Monday urged residents who experience symptoms of covid-19 to seek medical care, saying some people appear not to be doing that. Bowser pointed out that three of the five D.C. residents who died over the weekend had not been hospitalized.

Maryland opened three virus testing sites at vehicle emission testing locations, for people considered to be at high-risk from the virus. The state opened a fourth virus testing site in the parking lot of FedEx Field in Prince George's County.

The sites are reserved for health-care workers, first responders, the elderly, residents in group homes and those who are deemed "medically unstable" by their doctor, said Fran Phillips, Maryland's deputy secretary of public health.

"This is for at-risk people with symptoms of the disease who will not be tested in emergency rooms or crowded physicians' offices," Phillips said.

Hogan said the lack of resources to fight the virus will be felt most acutely inside area hospitals, where doctors and nurses attending to a growing tide of new patients need more respirator masks and other protective gear.

"They are in danger," Hogan said, calling the shortfall "the greatest tragedy of this crisis."

"We're pushing to get supplies everywhere we can get them," he said. "There simply is not enough of all of these things."

- - -

The Washington Post’s Rebecca Tan, Laura Vozzella, Fenit Nirappil, Darran Simon, Dana Hedgpeth and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.