As a colonel in the Army, Monette served in Vietnam and the Gulf War. As an officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he oversaw operations at Ground Zero after 9/11, and helped people in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Ted Monette, seen here in 2007, was a FEMA official after serving in Vietnam and the Gulf War.

Early Monday morning, the coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home where Monette lived took his life, his son Greg Monette said. He was 74. Monette was one of at least five residents of the home to die from complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Eleven residents have died in all, though some tests are still pending.

“He is one of those people who shouldn’t be forgotten,” said Greg Monette. “He’s one of thousands of unsung or quiet heroes who have been the fabric of this country for a long time, and they’re the ones who have made the most and sacrificed the most for all of us, and it’s important for people to know.”

“I think it was inevitable that it was going to happen and I think it’s inevitable that it’s going to reach everywhere. Because it’s so pervasive,” Greg Monette said in a phone interview. He said he chose to share his father’s story just a day after his death because his family wanted to raise awareness about the speed with which COVID-19 can take loves ones from their families.

Others say they don’t know whether their recently deceased loved ones at the home were tested for COVID-19.

Alfred H. Clark, Jr., 90, served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic from 1950-1954 and spent three years in the Air Force Reserves.

When he passed away at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke on Feb. 25, he was "near the end of his life," according to his daughter, Martha Mannion. "He was in the hospice wing."

His family does not know whether he was even tested for COVID-19.

His son, Jerald Clark, said they were not notified about any COVID-19 tests, and he assumes his father did not have it.

“Who knows for sure,” Jerald Clark said.

A relative of another man who died this month declined to be identified by name and also asked that the name of the serviceman who passed away not be used. The man was tested for COVID-19, but the relative had not received results. However, the relative said that during the serviceman’s extended stay at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the direct caregivers and maintenance personnel were exceptional.

“The nurses. The maintenance people. Even the people who provided entertainment. They had people who did activities with them,’’ the relative said. “Everyone showed such respect to people.”

