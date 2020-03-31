Two of the new cases are pediatric patients, Shah said.

Both victims were women in their 80s, from York County and Kennebec County, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, at a press conference. Both women were hospitalized at the time of their deaths.

Two deaths and 28 additional coronavirus cases were reported in Maine Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s death toll to five and case count to 303.

“Neither of those young people are school-aged,” he said.

Of the 303 people diagnosed, 68 have recovered, Shah said. Fifty-seven of the total patients were hospitalized at some point.

Three counties across the state — Androscoggin, Kennebec, and Penobscot — have more than 10 cases, Shah said. Counties with more than 10 cases are investigated to determine if community transmission is occurring.

One of the people diagnosed spent time at the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Shah said.

For several weeks, state agencies and officials “have been planning for the possibility [of a case] in a person experiencing homelessness… We are now taking the plans that we have developed and shifting over to a response phase,” he said.

More information on the response plan is forthcoming, Shah said.

Due to a backlog of coronavirus samples that need to be tested, the Maine CDC is planning to send “a certain number” of samples to a third-party commercial laboratory for testing. All samples from high-risk people, such as healthcare workers and those in congregant settings, have been tested, Shah said.

About 600 samples that are awaiting testing came from people in the “lowest risk category,” he said. A new piece of testing equipment for the Maine CDC, which will speed up the testing process, is expected to arrive in one to two weeks because the manufacturer is facing a backlog of orders. Once the equipment arrives, it will take the laboratory several days to calibrate and integrate it into the system, Shah said.

The state received its third shipment of personal protective equipment from the federal government Monday evening, he said. The shipment included of 60,000 N95 masks, 143,000 procedure masks, 31,000 face shields, 25,000 surgical gowns, 1,500 coveralls, and 184,000 gloves.

The Maine CDC is working to merge the shipment with one they received several days ago, Shah said. Once inventory is taken, officials will begin the process of distributing supplies to healthcare workers across the state. One previous shipment was already distributed.

Throughout Maine, there are 90 of the 190 ICU beds available, Shah said. There are 330 ventilators, 262 of which are available. The state has an additional 89 alternative ventilators, which were recently approved by the FDA for use for critically ill patients.

In the state’s Department of Corrections system, seven “clients” have been tested for the virus, Shah said. Four of those tests have returned negative, and three are pending results. A dashboard with updated information on the situation “will be coming online very soon,” he said.

