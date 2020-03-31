SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Abbott Laboratories will begin production Wednesday of COVID-19 tests, making 50,000 of them daily at its manufacturing plant outside Maine’s largest city, company officials said.

The Scarborough plant expects to produce more than 1 million tests per month that can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes, said Kimberly LaFleur, a company spokeswoman outside Chicago.

Abbott Laboratories received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the test, which utilizes an Abbott point-of-care platform currently used in thousands of medical offices. The ID NOW units are currently used to test for influenza, strep throat and other illnesses.