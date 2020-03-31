Lisa Volkening has taken her cats to Angell for more than 10 years. She brought her 16-year-old cat, Abigail, to the hospital for an ultrasound Tuesday.

Clients must drop their pets off with a staff member outside the hospital and cannot go in with them during the appointment. Once the pet has been assessed, a veterinarian will call the owner’s cell phone and discuss treatment options.

The MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston has taken major steps to protect its staff from COVID-19, including keeping pet owners from going inside the hospital altogether.

“They have to keep their staff safe and healthy, and it’s very convenient because people can just wait in their car and then they’ll call you," Volkening said. “I expected it to be more hands off, like I’d have to put her carrier on the ground and I would have to step away, but I was able to put her on a table and they picked her right up.”

Current clients can also schedule virtual telehealth appointments for their pets. Virginia Sinnott-Stutzman, a senior staff veterinarian at Angell and chair of the infection control committee for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said the medical center plans to expand this option to new clients.

“We realized that you can see an animal and not have contact with the client,” said Sinnott-Stutzman. “This way, we can protect our staff and the public."

The medical center postponed all non-serious surgeries and will only provide in-person appointments to pets in need of urgent or emergency care, said Sinnott-Stutzman.

She said about six pets of owners that are under doctor-ordered quarantine or have confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been treated at the medical center.

While Angell Memorial donated more than 2,100 surgical masks and hundreds of other personal protective equipment to local hospitals last week, it still has a small supply of medical grade protective gear to use in cases like this or during invasive surgeries.

If a person has COVID-19 or is under quarantine and has a pet that needs treatment, Sinnott-Stutzman said the pet should be brought to the medical center by someone who is not a member of their household. Staff members must also wear a surgical gown for 24 hours after treating the pet.

Even if you’re not sick, Sinnott-Stutzman said it is important to limit your pet’s interaction with others.

“If you are quarantined, you should consider your pet quarantined, too,” Sinnott-Stutzman said. “We don’t know if the virus lives on animals, but it can probably live for some amount of time on their coat.”

She said spending time with your pet is also a good way to relieve stress during these uncertain times.

“There’s a silver lining for animals in this." Sinnott-Stutzman said. "To them, this is the best thing that has ever happened, since most of us are home with them all day. To them, this is like Christmas.”

