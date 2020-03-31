Trump proudly told this story during his news conference in the Rose Garden on Sunday and retold it Monday evening. He's trying to demonstrate that he's a hands-on leader singularly focused on combating the novel coronavirus and eager to cut through red tape. These kinds of anecdotes have become standard fare during his daily briefings, and they illustrate his view of presidential leadership as the death toll of the pandemic exceeds 3,000 people in the United States. That is more than the number of people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, called President Donald Trump over the weekend to ask a favor. Battelle, a company headquartered in his state, was struggling to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration to sterilize face masks in bulk so they can be reused by health workers. So Trump called up FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. “And within a very short period of time,” the president said, “they got the approval.”

The 73-year-old, who famously loves to kibitz on the phone, is known for reaching out to cable news hosts, rich friends and assorted associates at all hours to shoot the breeze. Cooped up in the White House for weeks, except for a brief trip to Virginia on Saturday, Trump appears to be working the phones even harder than usual. Corporate executives, governors, celebrities and foreign leaders looking to get something from the U.S. government seem especially eager to secure a telephonic audience with the president.

Trump spoke on Sunday with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who told him about how his business has been hit by the closures. A few hours later, citing that conversation with the Puck, Trump announced support for something the hospitality industry's lobbyists have pursued for years. He directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia to look into restoring the deductibility of meals and entertainment costs for corporations. "I've directed my staff to use any and all authority available to give restaurants, bars, clubs incentives to stay open," the president said.

Trump says he's talking constantly with corporate executives, praising Tim Cook of Apple and companies such as Swiss drugmaker Roche.

Boeing has been looking for a federal lifeline, and Trump spoke with the aerospace giant's chief executive, Dave Calhoun, on Friday. The $2 trillion stimulus law includes a $17 billion federal loan program for businesses deemed "critical to maintaining national security." The provision does not mention Boeing by name, but it was crafted largely for the company's benefit, according to people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.

"Boeing will be producing and donating face shields to help our medical professionals on the front lines," Trump announced the day he signed the bill. "Boeing is also offering us the use of what they call their Dreamlifter cargo plane. It's the largest plane in the world."

The president has also implied that phone calls with friends in New York who have been stricken by the coronavirus helped shape his decision to extend social distancing guidelines through the end of April. Trump said on Monday that he has "some friends who are unbelievably sick who thought they were going in for a mild stay." One friend - whom he has not named - has gone into a coma because of complications from the virus, Trump said.

He also declared that the United States has more medical products than it needs, which was news to many governors who have been complaining publicly that they are struggling to obtain supplies.

During a conference call with several governors on Monday that lasted a little over an hour, leaders of rural states told the president that they’re having a hard time getting equipment. A participant leaked an audio recording to CBS News. Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a former Democratic presidential candidate now running for Senate, said he’s tried to buy supplies four or five times over the past week, but the orders have been canceled and suppliers tell him that the federal government’s demands come first. Trump brushed aside his worries.

On the same call, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, a Republican, told Trump that he has family in New York and understands the challenges there but that his state also needs supplies. “Good point,” Trump replied. “If you have a problem, call me. I’ll get you what you need.”

On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, told Trump on a conference call that states need him to act more like Tom Brady than a “backup,” the president revealed during his daily briefing that he had recently spoken with the legendary quarterback, who just switched teams from the National Football League’s New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I like Tom Brady,” Trump said, while claiming that Inslee meant his criticism as a compliment. “He’s a great guy.”

Trump said after Inslee's comment made its way into the media that he's not going to call the governor of Washington state. "If they don't treat you right, I don't call," the president said Friday. Asked about this on Sunday, Trump sought to clarify that, while he does not call, he will not stop people who work for him from calling. "I don't have to call because I'm probably better off not because we don't get [along]," Trump said of Inslee. "He's a failed presidential candidate. He's a nasty person. I don't like the governor of Washington. So you know who calls? I get Mike Pence to call." Referring to other Democratic governors, including Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, Trump added: "When they disrespect me, they're disrespecting our government."

Trump emphasized that there are Democratic elected officials he does call. He has said he’s speaking “a lot” to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, as well as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. “I’ve really gotten to like him,” Trump said of de Blasio. “I get along with him very well. Now he wants us to do certain things, and we’ve produced.” He’s also said he enjoyed phone conversations with the Democratic governors of Louisiana and Connecticut.

People who talk to the president can put ideas in his head that he often later espouses in public. Conversations with unspecified individuals have also led the president to accuse doctors and hospitals of “hoarding” supplies and ventilators. “I spoke to a couple of people today, and I don’t want to mention their names, but there is hoarding going along,” Trump said Sunday afternoon. “And it’s not really something that you wouldn’t understand. They don’t want to lose their ventilators in case they need them. But these are areas, in some cases, that probably will not need them, and in some cases, even if they do, they have too many. So they have to release ventilators, if they have them.”