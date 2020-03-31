Re “The election is at risk — here’s how to save it” (Ideas, March 29): While I think mail-in voting for the whole country is an excellent idea, David Daley’s description of what happened in Oregon, “which pioneered the practice in 1998 and has seen turnout soar across party lines and all demographic groups,” is exactly why Republicans will oppose it all the way. Their belief that they can win elections only by reducing turnout is unshakable — and quite possibly accurate. To Senator John Cornyn of Texas and the like, higher turnout means the end of the GOP, and issues don’t get more political than that.

Kenneth Osgood