David Pastrnak had 48 goals when the NHL suspended play earlier this month.

"This little hairy fluffy guy,” he said, as the black and white pup licked his chin. "Can’t even see his eyes. He’s just like a little rabbit.”

In a lighthearted social media Q&A on the NHL Instagram account, David Pastrnak, leading the NHL in goals (48) at the time of the pause, said he has been keeping busy. Among his activities: taking care of his 6-week-old Aussiedoodle puppy, Eko, who made an appearance in the videos.

Answering 10 fan questions, Pastrnak revealed he has been playing Fortnite, watching TV shows (his latest binge: Lucifer, The Sinner and Tiger King), listening to his favorite music (DJ Marshmello) and cooking.

"A lot of time on my hands,” he said. "Trying to keep it healthy with some rice and vegetables. Not spending so much energy these days.”

Because no piece of information is too trivial in these times, we also learned about Pasta's favorite type of pasta.

"Definitely carbonara,” he said. "Has to be with spaghetti. That’s my favorite pasta to eat. I think it makes it so much easier than some penne or anything.

