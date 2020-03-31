The Denver Broncos finalized a three-year, $7 million deal with free agent punter Sam Martin, the third former Detroit Lions player signed by general manager John Elway this month. Martin joins former Detroit teammates Graham Glasgow and Jeff Driskel in Denver. Glasgow, a guard and center, signed a four-year, $44 million deal and Driskel signed a two-year, $5 million contract to serve as backup to quarterback Drew Lock . Martin is an eighth-year pro who appeared in 106 games for the Lions after being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Appalachian State . . .The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga , cornerback Chris Harris Jr. , defensive tackle Linval Joseph and linebacker Nick Vigil. The Chargers also signed wide receiver/return specialist Darius Jennings , who spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he led the league in kick return average in 2018 (31.7 yards) and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami . . .The Green Bay Packers re-signed running back/return specialist Tyler Ervin , who played in four regular-season games and two playoff contests for the Packers last season after being claimed off waivers Dec. 3 from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Free agent safety Eric Reid wants the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement invalidated over language added following ratification of the pact earlier this month and called for an investigation and a re-vote. In a letter to the NFLPA on Monday, Reid’s lawyers, Ben Meiselas and Ray Genco , said language posted on the players association’s website after passage of the agreement by a 1,019-959 vote on March 15 contains different language than the one players signed off on. The new CBA is set to begin with the upcoming 2020 season and extend through 2030. Reid’s attorneys highlighted a difference in wording in the section about the league’s disability plan that affects hundreds, and potentially thousands, of ex-players who applied for Social Security disability insurance payments before Jan. 1, 2015. In the version the players received and approved, those offsets applied only to players who applied after Jan. 1, 2015. In a series of tweets, Reid, a vocal opponent of the agreement, provided screenshots of the CBA agreement that showed the language added after players approved the deal. The NFL declined comment and the NFLPA did not respond to a request for comment on Reid’s letter or say why the language was modified after the vote.

Combat sports

British boxer suspended

British boxer Billy Joe Saunders had his boxing license suspended Monday after publishing a social media video in which he appeared to condone domestic violence amid the coronavirus outbreak. The WBO super-middleweight champion filmed himself working out and offered men advice on how to hit their female partners during the lockdown. The British Boxing Board of Control said it investigated Saunders’ comments and decided to suspend his license under the regulations for misconduct. The body says a hearing will take place “at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible.” Saunders, who is unbeaten in 29 fights, was close to agreeing to fight Saul "Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas before the outbreak of the pandemic. He has apologized for his remarks, saying: “It was a silly mistake, but I didn’t mean to cause any harm to anyone, and I certainly wouldn’t promote domestic violence.” Saunders has said he will be making a $30,750 donation to a domestic abuse charity.

UFC 249 main event in jeopardy

Last week, UFC president Dana White was adamant UFC 249 was going to take place and he had “99.9 percent” confirmed the location. If it does go forward, however, the card might be missing its main event. Speaking on an Instagram Live chat, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said he was stuck in Dagestan in his native Russia, which has suspended all flights to and from the country and closed its borders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, which originally was to take place in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 18 before New York banned large gatherings. White declined to say where UFC 249 would take place last week, though he had said previously that it would not take place in the United States. Nurmagomedov said UFC had given him “99 percent” assurance the card would go on in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, though that country also has restricted travel because of coronavirus.

Colleges

Mich. State player accused of rape

A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by a Michigan State basketball player is asking the Michigan attorney general’s office to investigate, according to a published report. In a public records obtained by ESPN, Michigan State police told prosecutors they had probable cause sophomore guard Brock Washington raped the woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent. Police referred the case to county prosecutors, who declined to file charges this month. An campus police spokesman told ESPN the attorney general’s office requested the case file and the department was cooperating. After a loss at Indiana on Jan. 23, coach Tom Izzo told reporters Washington had been suspended, but did not elaborate.

URI lands Maryland twins

Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, the twin 6-foot-9-inch freshman forwards who left Maryland basketball in December, committed to Rhode Island, both players announced. “Big decision and it’s been made,” Makhi Mitchell wrote in an Instagram post. Rhode Island, which plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference, finished 13-5 in league play last season.The twins were recruited by former Maryland assistant Kevin Broadus, who left the program after last season to become the head coach at Morgan State . . . Michigan 6-foot-7-inch junior forward Isaiah Livers, Mississippi State 6-10 sophomore forward Reggie Perry, and Arizona State 6-foot junior guard Remy Martin a have applied for early entry into the NBA draft . . . Rob Jeter was hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Western Illinois, after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Minnesota . . . University of Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation. Lee, who received 52 out of a possible 57 first-place votes, was named Big Ten wrestler of the year after going 18-0 (outscoring his opponents 234-18) and winning his first conference title in the 125-pound weight class.

Miscellany

WNBA player goes for law degree

Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford will forego the next two WNBA seasons to pursue a law degree. McGee-Stafford, 25, said through the Wings on Monday that she has been accepted into a program at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles that features an accelerated law school curriculum. The 6-foot-7 center was drafted 10th overall out of Texas by Chicago in the 2016 WNBA draft. She was traded to Atlanta during the 2017 season and then dealt to the Wings before the 2019 season. McGee-Stafford averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds a game for the Wings last season, when she started six of her 29 games. She has played in 121 WNBA games averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds a game over the past four seasons.

