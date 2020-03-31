The five 3D printers at NASCAR’s Research & Technology center are typically focused on composite parts and working on an updated stock car. But when racing came to a stop March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of NASCAR engineers wondered if the printers could be used to address the shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers. They contacted suppliers and came up with designs for face shields the printers could make. Now the printers are running 18 hours a day with approximately eight engineers volunteering their time to oversee production from approximately 7 a.m. until midnight every day.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New York after developing what he called ‘‘minor symptoms’’ about 10 days ago. ‘‘The good news is I feel fine," McEnroe aid. "My symptoms have passed. I feel, really, 100 percent.’’ … Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the coronavirus, according to his fiance. Nikki Trudeaux said the 54-year-old former major leaguer still required a ventilator but hadn’t declined in his battle. The A’s said Tuesday there were no updates on their minor league staffer and said there have not been other positive tests within the organization.

Hockey

The NHL has extended its guideline for players and staff to self-quarantine until April 15 and it is possible the coronavirus pandemic could push that back even further. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the extension to the Associated Press in an e-mail Tuesday. It adds an extra 11 days to the previous guidance of April 4, which Daly last week acknowledged was “a meaningless date” because of the rapidly changing situation. The NHL put its season on pause March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining … The owners of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils have made a six-figure donation to the state’s largest health care system for medical equipment to ensure the safety and proper protection of all healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Devils co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and RWJBarnabas Health announced the donation Tuesday without saying the exact amount. They described it as “significant and impactful.” The money was given to RWJBarnabas Health’s Emergency Response Fund to help combat the challenges faced by the medical community and its personnel.

Colleges

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Monday to open the door to another year of eligibility for all spring-sport athletes, whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak. But whether an athlete is able to return will largely depend on the decisions by universities, which will determine how much scholarship aid to offer and whether to apply for an individual to receive an NCAA waiver allowing an additional season … Boston College freshman Julian Rishwain is transferring, he told Stadium sports network.. The California native averaged 4 points per game this past season.

Football

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive back Donte Deayon to a one-year contract Tuesday. Deayon appeared in three games last season for Los Angeles after he was signed from the practice squad to the active roster in November. He will have a chance to play an increased role in the upcoming season for the Rams, who didn’t re-sign top nickel back Nickell Robey-Coleman …The Chicago Bears have re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract. Houston-Carson has played primarily on special teams since the Bears drafted him out of William & Mary in the sixth round in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games last season for the first time … The Seattle Seahawks cleared a chunk of salary cap space by waiving safety Tedric Thompson and releasing veteran tight end Ed Dickson on Tuesday. Both moves were expected after each player seemed to fall out of favor with the Seahawks and will clear more than $5 million worth of cap space for Seattle …The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season. Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury.

Miscellany

The Santa Anita Derby, the West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby, was to be run Saturday. However, it will be postponed until later in the season while Santa Anita remains closed for live racing during the coronavirus pandemic on orders of the Los Angeles County Health Department. There are no known cases of COVID-19 at the track, officials said Tuesday. It has been closed to the public and only essential personnel have been allowed since March 12. The winter-spring meet is set to end in mid-June … Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and ‘70s earned him the popular nickname “The Toy Cannon,’’ has died. He was 78. The Astros said the three-time All-Star outfielder died Thursday in Houston, but did not provide further details. Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was packed with power. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome.

