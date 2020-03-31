“You’ve got to do a story on Jackie and golf,” Price said.

It was a slow spring training morning in Arizona, for a change. The Mookie Betts and David Price trade to the Dodgers had reached some level of normalcy. Most media members already had their sound bites from disgruntled Dodgers players who felt cheated out of the 2017 World Series. At last, it had started to feel like just baseball again.

The two former teammates live in Naples, Fla., and Price explained that Jackie Bradley Jr. had picked up a new hobby in the offseason, becoming an avid golfer.

Sure enough, back in Fort Myers, Bradley indeed was enamored with the sport. He would often find time to play some holes after spring games or workouts. Even during the Red Sox Winter Weekend in January, he made time to find a Top Golf complex. It made for a good spring training story. But of course, spring training had to be cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The story would have to wait. Even when the idea was presented to him during a phone conversation this past weekend, Bradley knew what mattered most.

“Nobody wants to hear about golf right now,” he said.

On the field, Bradley is as measured as they come. He always knows where he is. The situation at hand. How much room he has to the outfield wall. How to escape injury if he does approach it.

He can turn his back on a ball hit over his head, sprint full speed to a spot he projects it will land, camp under it, and make the play. That translates off the field, too.

“He’s always had that deeper perspective,” said Bradley’s cousin, John Bivens, whom Bradley grew up with. “He’s always been way ahead of his time. Just seeing things for what it really is. 'Yeah, I’m a pro baseball player getting paid million-dollar contracts,’ but he’s still worried about [people].”

A lot hangs in the balance for Bradley as he stares down what will be a shortened season, or possibly no season at all. He’s due to be a free agent at the end of this season, and is coming off a down 2019 campaign. He obviously doesn’t want that to be the last impression. That could mean fewer dollars in his pocket.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed to grant players their service time regardless of a lost season, which is a plus for the players, but their current salaries will be pro-rated based upon days on the roster or injured list.

But that’s not at the forefront of Bradley’s thoughts right now.

“People’s lives are more important than a game,” he said. “This is something that’s never happened, so nobody really knows how to react to it."

Bradley is a family person. He’s using this time to get back to a larger dose of what matters most to him: his wife Erin and his daughter, 3-year-old Emerson.

Bradley’s home, in a sense, is his baseball facility for now.. He’s taking some swings there, in addition to long tossing and throwing a football. His throwing partner? Erin.

“I’m just spending more time with the family, getting a little extra time,” Bradley said. “I’m home anyway during spring training. I get to stay at my own house.

"I’m just spending time with my family. My daughter is out of school now. I’m trying to keep a social distance. I haven’t seen many people at all.”

In Virginia, Bradley’s home state, Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a stay-at-home order through June 10. Bradley said all of his family members are safe back home.

For now, baseball is on hold. Bradley, like everyone else, doesn’t know the timeline of when everything will start back up. However, even in all the uncertainty, he knows how to separate what really matters. When to be measured and keep things in their proper space.

“It’s who he is as a human being,” Bivens said. “He always carried himself to be socially aware and just mindful of whoever he’s dealing with.”

The golf story will have to wait.

Julian can be reached at julian,mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack