The occasion, at St. Michael’s College’s Cairns Arena in South Burlington, Vt., was the retiring of Gurskis’s hockey uniform No. 9, the first such ceremony in program history.

John Gurskis took time off last December during his first season as assistant coach with the Wichita (Kan.) Thunder minor league hockey team to return to the scene of some of his greatest achievements as a player.

A 2005 inductee to the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Gurskis was a four-time NCAA Division II All-American. He holds school records for career points (234), assists (141), and game-winning goals (11), and his 82 points and 48 assists in 1997-98 are single-season records.

``The ceremony was special. Having everybody back together like it was 1998 again meant the world to me,’’ said Gurskis, 44, who grew up in Brockton and played football, hockey, and baseball at Xaverian High in Westwood.

He was hockey captain and a Catholic Conference All-Star for the Hawks.

``I went along with a Xaverian teammate to visit St. Michael’s my senior year,’’ recalled Gurskis, ``and it changed my life.’’

In college, he centered a prolific scoring line with wingers Michel Dupont and Jay Rourke.

``Michel was a pure goal scorer, I was an assist man who could see the ice well, and Jay was a tenacious power forward who worked the corners and got us the puck,’’ said Gurskis.

After graduating from college, he played professionally for 10 seasons, including a stint in the Netherlands, and time with the Wichita Thunder. He was subsequently general manager with the South Shore Kings junior program.

A Mansfield resident, Gurskis left the Kings last year for the opportunity behind the bench in Wichita, whose ECHL season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

``I was looking for a different challenge and I plan to return to Wichita next season,’’ he said. ``I had my best season as a pro there.’’

Gurskis said hockey has given him a purpose and a direction, adding ``along the way I’ve made friends for a lifetime.’’

