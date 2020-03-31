Set to the bubbly soul-pop song “Got Me Feeling Good” by Krissie and Karl Karlsson, the clip starts with new Eagles coach Jeff Hafley firing off a pass from his yard then quickly cuts to former BC and Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly making the grab in his own yard. His toss finds current Eagles center Alec Lindstrom, who naturally gets down and hikes it to the next familiar face, Matt Ryan. The cameos keep coming — from Tim and Matt Hasselbeck to Eagles receiver Kobay White, former Eagles linebacker Mark Herzlich to present Eagles linebacker Max Richardson — before finally ending with a nod to BC’s signature moment with Doug Flutie finding Gerard Phelan.

With a 37-second clip, BC athletics social media account breezed through decades of Eagles football with players, past and present, using some phone footage magic to play a game of catch.

Spring football may have been canceled, but Boston College managed to put on a clinic in using social media to stay connected in spite of social distancing.

With sports on hold and players and coaches off-campus, the Eagles saw it as an opportunity to fill at least part of the void.

Advertisement

“It’s just such a challenging time for everyone,” BC associate athletics director for communications Jason Baum said. “So if we can try and create a little bit of diversion to take your mind off what’s going on and have some happy thoughts, I think we all figured as a group this would get a good reaction from our fans and it has.”

The idea was the brainchild of BC creative video producer Joey Mizutani. It originated two weeks ago when BC’s softball team used some camera magic to play a game of catch among distanced teammates.

The video caught the eye of Hafley, who wanted to get in on the fun.

Advertisement

“I think all along we wanted a mix of former players and current players, but obviously the hook would be it would be pretty cool to see a lot of our prominent NFL alums join in,” said Baum.

The great connector was former Eagles receiver and assistant coach Barry Gallup, a living, breathing bridge through generations of BC football.

Gallup reached out to the seven former players; each player was all in. They had the option to text, email or Dropbox their clip. The only directions were to make sure the pass they caught came in from the left and the one they threw went out to the right

By and large, everyone was able to get the shots done from their home. Herzlich, though, was beachside.

“They were great,” Gallup said. “Some of them are perfectionists. It embarrassed them a little bit. Doug asked me about five questions. He kept texting me. Gerard sent me two or three [versions] and I told him that wasn’t good enough. And he says, ‘You sound like you’re coaching me again.” I said, “Yeah! This is going to be online. You’re darn right!”

“Of course the Hasselbecks were competing with each other. Mark Herzlich, he’s always good. He took care of it right off. I wish Doug didn’t have a hat on, but he already sent it. I’m sure people will recognize him. They’ll have fun with it now.”

Ryan was the first to send his part back.

Advertisement

“Now, his wife Sarah’s got something to do with that too,” Gallup joked.

If the clip did anything, Gallup hoped it allowed people to stay connected. He said he planned to send the link to players from all the past Eagles classes.

“The whole idea is ‘team,’” Gallop said. “I just think it’s important. We’re all going through this and we have family and friends, whoever you have, and it’s important to have some communication.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.