With the start to their seasons placed on pause, all minor league players will be paid $400 a week through at least May 31, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
For all but Triple A players, the weekly stipend represents a pay bump over the current minimum weekly salary of $290 for Rookie and Single A ball and $350 for Double A.
MLB began paying minor leaguers the stipend when spring training was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic the second week of March, and said that would continue through April 8. The minor league seasons would have begun next week.
Advertisement
“MLB is taking this additional step to continue assistance for Minor League players and their families during the unexpected postponement to the start of the season,” MLB said in a statement. “All players will continue to receive medical benefits and may continue to use any balance they have in the College Scholarship Plan or Continuing Education Program.”
Should the seasons begin before May 31 — a situation nobody is expecting — MLB said the stipends would be suspended.
In a move described by an MLB source as “purely procedural,” MLB also said it has informed minor league affiliates that their big-league club could not supply their teams with players because of the national health emergency, and that the Uniform Player Contracts of all minor league players have been suspended.
Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB