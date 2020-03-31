With the start to their seasons placed on pause, all minor league players will be paid $400 a week through at least May 31, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

For all but Triple A players, the weekly stipend represents a pay bump over the current minimum weekly salary of $290 for Rookie and Single A ball and $350 for Double A.

MLB began paying minor leaguers the stipend when spring training was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic the second week of March, and said that would continue through April 8. The minor league seasons would have begun next week.