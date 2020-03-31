"Our expectation is fully directed at playing a full season, of starting on schedule, and having a full regular season and a full set of playoffs, just as we did in 2019,” executive vice president and general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call. "All of our focus has been on a normal, traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season, and a full set of playoffs.”

But the NFL is charging full steam ahead with its usual preparations for the 2020 season. League executives expressed confidence Tuesday that the NFL will play a full season this fall, and will start on time in early September.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down most of society, and no one knows when life will return to normal (or close to it).

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent did say that the football operations department is "constantly contingency planning the what-ifs.”

But Pash and other NFL executives did not want to discuss publicly any plan for this fall other than playing a normal regular season, and having it start on time — Sept. 10 for the opener, and Sept. 13 for the first Sunday of the season. Pash declined to answer whether the NFL would consider playing games without fans, or push the start of the season back a month or two, or play games at neutral sites.

Pash said the forecasting models and advice from medical consultants leads the league to believe it will be able to start the season on time, and under normal circumstances.

Construction of new stadiums in Las Vegas and Los Angeles also remains ongoing, and Pash is optimistic they will open on time this fall. The NFL also is planning on holding its five international games this fall — four in London and one in Mexico City.

"Keeping in mind that we’re still in March, so there are still quite a few months between now and when our season would begin,” Pash said. "But the belief and the information that we have is leading us to continue to focus on having the season start on time and be played in a normal way.”

The NBA and NHL are considering contingency plans that include playing games this summer without any spectators. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said this week that the NFL is considering changes to training camp and the preseason, which lasts for six weeks starting in late July.

"I could easily see camps being shorter, players being tested on a daily basis, things of that nature. No fan attendance. Things like that,” Blank told Peter King of NBC Sports.

The next few months certainly won’t be normal for the NFL, with all travel canceled and all 32 teams closing their facilities for the immediate future. Offseason workouts, scheduled to begin April 6 for some teams and April 20 for others, may eventually be done "virtually” over Zoom or other conferencing applications.

"Something that would be a way of letting clubs and players get in touch with one another — obviously at a very considerable distance, but for teaching purposes and for sending videos, the equivalent of a playbook, and the like,” Pash said.

And the NFL Draft, set for April 23-25, will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Teams will have to create their own draft rooms at a location away from the team facility. No more than 10 people will be allowed in a room, everyone must keep a distance of 6 feet, and no one with any respiratory symptoms will be allowed in. The 50 or so draft prospects who will be joining the broadcast remotely must also adhere to the same guidelines.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the draft picks from a hub, and the teams and players will be connected to the broadcast remotely. Vincent acknowledged that this draft could see some more technical difficulties than usual. Vincent said the NFL is considering a rule that would allow each team to have a one-time exception to get an extra minute or two on the clock to execute a trade or draft a player.

The NFL also will use the three-day draft event to raise money for organizations that support people hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

"As you imagine, planning remains fluid given the state of the pandemic,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of league events. "We’re confident, however, that we can deliver a powerful, competitively equitable and unifying draft on April 23-25.”

Following the draft, the NFL is taking a wait-and-see approach with its future events. The owners’ meetings are still scheduled for May 19-20 in California but may be canceled. Offseason workouts, which last through mid-June, haven’t officially been canceled or shifted online yet. The start of training camp is still set for late July.

If the pandemic doesn’t improve this summer, then the NFL will have to make tough decisions about the 2020 season. But the league does not believe the time to do that is now.

"If the modeling is as we have been given to understand, we may not have to get very far down the road [of contingency planning],” Pash said. "For the time being, we’re pretty confident that we’ll be able to go on schedule.”

