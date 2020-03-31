Do Brad Marchand’s trash-talking skills match up with what he puts out on the ice?

According to the NHL Players’ Association’s 2019-20 player poll, which surveyed 588 players on a number of hockey-related topics, it depends on who you ask.

Marchand, 31, was named the league’s best and worst trash-talker by his peers for the second consecutive season. He earned 25.9 percent of the vote as the league’s best, up from 21.3 percent in 2018-19. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Marchand’s peers also named him the worst trash-talker, coming in with 10.6 percent of the votes.