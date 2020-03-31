“Ty[ler] Madden is one of the best forwards in Northeastern history,” Northeastern coach Jim Madigan said in a statement. “From the minute he stepped on campus as a freshman, he conducted himself as a true professional, on and off the ice, and was a valuable teammate. He helped take our program to unprecedented heights, and his shoes will be difficult to fill, but we are excited for him to take the next step in his hockey career and we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Northeastern forward Tyler Madden will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility after signing a three-year entry-level deal with the Los Angeles Kings, the organization announced Monday. The third-round draft pick put up a career-high 19 goals and 18 assists in 27 games this season.

Advertisement

Madden ranked second in Hockey East and fifth in the country with 1.37 points per game, and was third in the NCAA with 0.70 goals per game. The sophomore finished the season on a 10-game point streak, and earned Hockey East First-Team honors.

BC’s Knight, Maine’s Swayman finalists for Richter Award

The five finalists for the Mike Richter Award were announced on Monday, with two Hockey East netminders in contention for the trophy which honors the nation’s top collegiate goaltender.

Boston College freshman Spencer Knight posted a 1.97 goals against average and a .931 save percentage in 33 games this season. He tied for third in the nation in shutouts with five and went 23-8-2 as the Eagles won the Hockey East regular-season crown.

Maine’s Jeremy Swayman led the nation with 1,099 saves. He posted a 2.07 goals against average, and his .939 save percentage was second in the nation. He had 25 games with at least 30 saves this season, including five outings with at least 40. Earlier this month, he decided to forgo his senior year and signed with Bruins. He was also named Hockey East Player of the Year.

Advertisement

The other finalists included: Cornell’s Matthew Galajda, Michigan’s Strauss Mann, and Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay.

Hutsko returning to BC for senior season

Boston College forward Logan Hutsko announced on the team’s Twitter account last week that he will return for his senior season.

“Becoming an Eagle was one of the best decisions of my life. My teammates are my brothers for life. I came to BC to win, and we have the group to do it. So why leave now?” he said on Twitter.

The video ends with a close up of Hutsko, with the words "I'm back" written across his face.

Skating on Boston College's top line with departing seniors Julius Mattula and David Cotton, Hutsko had 19 goals and 14 assists in 30 games for the Eagles last season. A native of Tampa, Fla., Hutsko was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 2018 NHL Draft in the third round with the 89th pick.

BU names Logan Cockerill captain for 2020-21 season

Logan Cockerill, right, returned from injury to help lead BU down the stretch of the regular season. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Boston University senior Logan Cockerill has been named the captain for the 2020-21 season, head coach Albie O’Connell announced.

Cockerill served as an assistant captain this past year, but missed half of the season due to injury. The two-way forward returned for the spring semester, helping to solidify the team up front as the Terriers made a late season push for the Hockey East playoffs. Cockerill has tallied 36 points on 14 goals and 22 assists for in 92 games BU.

Advertisement

“We were very excited that Logan was voted by his teammates to be the next captain of BU hockey,” O’Connell said in a statement. “Logan is a natural leader and his competitive spirit on and off the ice is infectious. He has big shoes to fill with Patrick Curry graduating, but after wearing an 'A' this year as a junior, he has already demonstrated that he can lead. Our spring workouts start today and we’re confident that Logan will be able to keep the team connected and focused during these difficult times.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney