Tom Brady will indeed wear No. 12 for the Buccaneers this season.

The team announced Tuesday that Brady accepted wide receiver Chris Godwin’s offer to relinquish the number to Brady. Godwin had worn it since joining the Bucs as a rookie in 2017 and offered Brady the number after Brady signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay March 20.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it or isn’t making a big deal about it, I’m definitely going to keep it,” Godwin told Buccaneers team reporter Casey Phillips. “But we’ll see how that goes.