The clay-colored sparrow continued with 13 chipping sparrows at Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham.

The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown.

Recent sightings (through March 25) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 400 red-breasted mergansers, 3 piping plovers, 110 sanderlings, 25 dunlin, 4 common murres, 275 razorbills, 7 Iceland gulls, 385 red-throated loons, a short-eared owl, and a common raven.

Sightings from Bell’s Neck conservation area in West Harwich included 6 black-crowned night-herons, 30 green-winged teal, a great egret, a bald eagle, 5 osprey, 15 greater yellowlegs, and a Wilson’s snipe.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 marsh wrens in South Cape Beach State Park in Mashpee, several ruby-crowned kinglets reported from Sandwich to Dennis, and palm warblers in Brewster and Orleans.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.