Had Franklin Delano Roosevelt not fallen victim to polio would a vaccine ever have been found? The virus, which attacks the nervous system and paralyzes its victims — most of whom were children — had been a scourge for decades, with no hope for a cure. But determined to rehabilitate his body and his political career, the future president assigned Basil O’Connor, one of his most loyal and capable advisers, to head a project to eradicate the disease.

Sarah Colt’s absorbing and informative “The Polio Crusade” (2009) tells the story of how O’Connor mobilized the scientific community and the country in his efforts to find a cure. When philanthropic funding dwindled during the Depression, he came up with the ingenious “March of Dimes” campaign, which cajoled Americans of all means to contribute to the cause whatever amount of money they could. With celebrity promotions and public-service shorts in movie theaters, the March of Dimes took in millions.

But it wasn’t until O’Connor found an equally driven soul in researcher Jonas Salk that real progress was made. Defying the doubts of others in the scientific community (including Albert Sabin, whose oral vaccine would supplant Salk’s), he pursued a quicker, riskier method of developing the vaccine, and his early test trials on human subjects, often non-consenting children in orphanages and homes for “the feeble-minded,” seem chilling today. But the vaccine worked and was approved for use in 1955. The country rejoiced, kids lined up in schools to get their shots, and in 1994 polio was declared to have been eradicated in the United States.

“The Polio Crusade,” an “American Experience” production for PBS, can be streamed at www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/films/polio and on iTunes. It is also available on DVD for $19.99 at shop.pbs.org/product/AMX61080.

From "Women of the Resistance" Criterion Channel

Fighting Fascism

Best known for her transgressive and critically divisive 1974 film, “The Night Porter,” about a concentration camp survivor who after the war becomes the mistress of her Nazi tormentor, (“despicable,” wrote Roger Ebert; “fascinating,” said Michel Foucault), Liliana Cavani had previously made a number of documentary films, including a four-part history of the Third Reich (1962) and “Women of the Resistance” (1965), about female partisans in Italy during World War II.

With archival footage, interviews with partisan survivors, stern voiceover narration, and soaring snatches of Mozart’s “Dies Irae” on the soundtrack, the latter film focuses on the sacrifices made by ordinary women to a greater cause. With haggard faces reflecting their ordeal, they humbly testify to their acts of personal sacrifice, heroism, and resourcefulness; one woman recalls how she took over command of a group of fighters from her brother when he was wounded, leading them to victory. Most compelling are the accounts from those captured and imprisoned. None broke under the torture, which they graphically describe.

Despite their contributions, some of the women felt disrespected after the war and that their contributions were underappreciated, sexist attitudes which Cavani as a female filmmaker was probably familiar with.

“Women of the Resistance” can be seen on the Criterion Channel program “Three by Liliana Cavani," along with “The Night Porter” and Cavani’s “The Skin” (1981).

Go to www.criterionchannel.com/three-by-liliana-cavani.

From "My Winnipeg" Criterion Channel

We’ll always have Winnipeg

Guy Maddin’s dreamlike “My Winnipeg” makes you ponder the blurred borders between fact, memory, and fantasy. Mostly, though, it draws you into its absurd, sometimes hilarious phantasmagoria about the filmmaker’s grim, mysterious Manitoba hometown.

Did 5,000 Winnipeg citizens dress up as Nazi soldiers and take over the city in 1942 for “If Day”? Did several horses freeze solid trying to cross the city’s Red River in 1926 and their heads protrude through the ice like gargoyles for the entire winter and beyond? And did Maddin’s own mother star in a local TV drama called “Ledge Man,” in which she played a mother who every week would “sweet-talk” the title character out of jumping to his death?

It probably depends on what your definition of “truth” is, and these days it’s anybody’s guess. And who cares when it comes to such dazzling, disorienting images and stories? For his part, Maddin has said in an interview that the film is “about one-third fact, one-third legend, and one-third opinion,” or about the same proportions as a Michael Moore documentary.

“My Winnipeg” (2007) can be streamed on the Criterion Channel program “Double Feature: Remembrances of Cities Past,” along with “Of Time and the City” (2008), Terence Davies’s moody, impressionistic memoir of growing up in Liverpool in the 1950s and ’60s.

Go to www.criterionchannel.com/remembrances-of-cities-past.

Kwame, in "The Rescue List" PBS

Saving the children

In Ghana, desperately poor villagers sell their children to child traffickers who promise they will be well-treated and sent to school. Instead they are sold as slaves to fishermen on Lake Volta, where they work long hours without pay under wretched conditions. They are beaten, starved, and forced to perform risky tasks. Some drown untangling submerged nets.

As seen in Alyssa Fedele and Zachary Fink’s “The Rescue List,” one such child, Kwame, escaped from this misery and now as an adult is dedicated to rescuing other enslaved children. With his staff he compiles lists of trafficked children and tracks them down, bringing them back to a hidden safe house to be rehabilitated and eventually, if possible, returned to their families.

The filmmakers join Kwame as he furtively patrols the lake in a skiff and after a tense confrontation takes two boys back with him to his compound. At first suspicious, they adjust to their improved circumstances.

Some, though, like 12-year-old Edem, are traumatized and hard to reach. He is haunted by memories of a friend whose fate he can’t talk about. Another, 17-year-old Peter, who had been a slave since he was 3, begs Kwame to find his friend whom he had left behind. Kwame agrees, and sets off on another rescue mission, which will prove more of a challenge than the one before.

The filmmakers observe the operations without any editorial intrusion except for occasional intertitles and meaningful cuts. Unexpected details add irony and pathos: kids inexplicably watching the racist film “The Gods Must Be Crazy” (1980); fishermen’s boats with names like Father Forgive Them and Remember; and a T-shirt worn by one of the boys with the words “My Mama Says I’m Special.”

Kwame and his organization have so far rescued about 1,000 children, but an estimated 18,000 remain in slavery. Though ultimately hopeful, the film underscores the reality that when injustice, hardship, and greed prevail, the ones who suffer most are children.

“The Rescue List,” a “POV” production for PBS, can be streamed at www.pbs.org/pov/watch/rescuelist/video-the-rescue-list.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.