He’d give the episode the punny title “Code Dread,” he says, and he’d have everyone in the ER undergo an antibody test to see who has already been exposed to COVID-19.

E! was wondering how “ER” might have handled the pandemic if it were still on the air and filming were possible. So they reached out to Neal Baer, who was a writer and producer on the show in the first years, as well as a practicing pediatrician, and he had some thoughts.

“We’d find out that Ross (George Clooney), Carter (Noah Wyle), and their nemesis, Weaver, (Laura Innes), all had caught COVID-19 but were asymptomatic. They’d be on the front lines since it’s unlikely that they’d contract it again. They’d have their typical triage arguments, the electricity would go out, and they’d all take turns bagging patients together, since the generators are being used in the ICU and OR. Of course their personal stories would come out as they’re sitting together huddled over patients, bagging them. We’d see Ross and Weaver hand-in-hand saving the patient and they’d reveal something deeply personal to each other (you’ll have to watch the episode to learn their secrets!).”

And what of the other doctors? “Greene (Anthony Edwards), Lewis (Sherry Stringfield), and Nurse Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) would look like mummies in protective gear,” he says, “taking care of patients in outside tents in the ER parking lot. Finally, Benton (Eriq La Salle) and Jeannie Boulet (Gloria Reuben) would be operating on an emergency appendectomy of a little girl whose appendix has ruptured. Time is of the essence and she codes and is brought back by the duo. Jeannie has never done the OR before, but Benton guides her through it. … Benton insists on operating with a generator, even though he’s antibody negative, risking his life when the little girl coughs on him and we find out she’s COVID-19 positive."

Advertisement

Of course, at this moment in time, “ER” and similar medical dramas are among the last shows I feel like watching. The episode would be good, but I’d never watch it.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.