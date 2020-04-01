James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have donated $350,000 to a new COVID-19 Relief Fund for Berkshire Health Systems, aiding the Western Massachusetts county’s efforts to battle the growing viral outbreak.
According to an announcement released Monday, the money will fund the Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency operations. More than 170 coronavirus cases have sprung up in Berkshire County, and at least six residents have died from the infection.
“We are lucky enough to have a giving agenda every year," Taylor told the Berkshire Eagle. "When it comes to something like this, when you see so many people really hurt and making major sacrifices, this falls on the shoulders of our health care providers and first responders, and we must help them.”
The money comes at a particularly trying time for the hospital. On March 18, more than 170 hospital employees were placed on furlough for a two-week quarantine after potential exposure to the virus. Fifty-four nurses were hired through a temporary agency to accommodate the flow of patients, according to WWLP.
The legendary “Fire and Rain” songwriter and Boston native has previously extended support amid the pandemic. Monday’s hefty donation follows another generous move only days earlier — he donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital on March 25. The money will enable MGH "to direct resources where the need is greatest, whether purchasing supplies and equipment, repurposing space, or furthering research seeking treatments and means of prevention for COVID-19,” read a statement.
“Hospital personnel are asked to walk the talk,” Taylor told The Eagle. “This crisis brings out that there are altruistic people and self-centered people. Thank God for the ones who answered the call to altruism.”
