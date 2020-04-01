James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have donated $350,000 to a new COVID-19 Relief Fund for Berkshire Health Systems, aiding the Western Massachusetts county’s efforts to battle the growing viral outbreak.

According to an announcement released Monday, the money will fund the Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency operations. More than 170 coronavirus cases have sprung up in Berkshire County, and at least six residents have died from the infection.

“We are lucky enough to have a giving agenda every year," Taylor told the Berkshire Eagle. "When it comes to something like this, when you see so many people really hurt and making major sacrifices, this falls on the shoulders of our health care providers and first responders, and we must help them.”