The astonishing rush of energy Corden brought to his knockabout portrayal of a beleaguered, perpetually hungry manservant in “One Man, Two Guvnors’’ earned him a Tony Award (an upset victory over Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was widely expected to win that year for his portrayal of Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman.’’)

Years before he began hosting a late-night talk show on CBS and became known for bits like “Carpool Karaoke,” James Corden was wowing Broadway audiences with the slapstick brilliance of his 2012 tour de force in “One Man, Two Guvnors.’’

James Corden in "One Man, Two Guvnors" at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

Starting Thursday at 2 p.m., London’s National Theatre will begin streaming a free filmed performance of its original, Corden-starring staging of “One Man, Two Guvnors’’ on its YouTube channel. To be available for seven days, it will include conversations with the cast and creative team.

For years, filmed performances of National Theatre productions have been shown at cinemas, including Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre. Now, in response to the stay-at-home imperatives brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, “One Man, Two Guvnors’’ will kick off National Theatre at Home, an online series that will include “Jane Eyre’’ on April 9, “Treasure Island’’ on April 16, and “Twelfth Night’’ on April 23.’’

Set in the British seaside town of Brighton in 1963, Richard Bean’s “One Man, Two Guvnors’’ is a riotous adaptation of “The Servant of Two Masters,’’ an 18th-century Italian farce by Carlo Goldoni. Corden played Francis Henshall, recently fired from his skiffle band and now desperately trying to keep his two new bosses — a gangster and an upper-class twit — from learning of the other’s existence.

