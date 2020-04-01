Europe’s hardest-hit country had 727 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, health authorities said, compared to 837 on Tuesday. This is the lowest number in six days. New cases rose by 4,782 to a total count of patients in the country of 110,574.

Italy’s coronavirus deaths slowed on Wednesday as the government moves to extend a national lockdown.

The Lombardy region in northern Italy may have reached the peak of new coronavirus cases, governor Attilio Fontana said in a press conference earlier Wednesday, citing statistics experts and epidemiologists.

The Italian government will keep its nationwide lockdown in place until April 13, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament. The lockdown has shuttered all but essential businesses, weighing on the economy, and restricted movement within the country.