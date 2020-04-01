Earlier this week, Warren said the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed was not the bill she would have written. During her appearance, she touched on what that meant.

Elizabeth Warren made a guest appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Wednesday, answering a marathon of questions from her Cambridge living room. She touched on the coronavirus bill, US leadership amid the crisis, gender roles during elections, and what she’s working on right now.

First, she revealed “Line of Duty” was her binge-series of choice. Then, she touched on how her golden retriever Bailey is adjusting to his newfound celebrity . Later, she said she was at a local Shaw’s Market when a woman mistook her for “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kate McKinnon .

Advertisement

“Think of the bill as having four parts,” she told Meyers, whose show returned to air this week, filmed from the confines of his home.

The first part of the bill, Warren said, is about getting money into hospitals and to health care providers. The second part of the bill is about supporting those who are unemployed, part-time workers, or those who are self-employed. The third part of the bill addresses small businesses and their ability to bounce back once the crisis has passed. And the fourth part, Warren said, is the part she wouldn’t have written.

“Part four was to create a half-trillion-dollar slush fund that the Trump administration could use to help its political friends and punish its political enemies,” Warren said.

She argued the bill does not have enough oversight: “If we’re going to put a half trillion dollars of tax payer money out there for use by giant corporations, I think it’s fair for taxpayers to have some strings on that money.”

Warren said she’s written multiple letters to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to request the funds be used for states, cities, and towns hit hard financially. One letter asked that if and when the funds are distributed to corporations, there are restrictions attached to ensure workers, whether actively employed or furloughed, are supported.

Advertisement

“I’m trying to get as much oversight into the bill as possible,” Warren said. “We have to stay in the fight, and that’s what I do.”

Meyers cited several polls that suggest Warren is a top choice among Democratic voters for vice president. When asked if she’s interested, Warren said she’s focused on other things.

“Last week, we were negotiating a $3 trillion bill to support health care workers and the economy, and now we’re pushing hard on this oversight part,” she said. “That’s where my intentions are right now and it’d be presumptuous for me to be doing anything else.”

When asked about endorsing a candidate, Warren reiterated where she’s keeping her focus: “We don’t get to do any political rallies at this moment anyways."

Meyers noted Warren is often asked if she was discriminated against as a woman running for president — an inquiry she’s coined a “trap question.”

“If I say yes, I’m a whiner,” Warren said. “If I say no, at least half of the population says, What planet does that woman live on?”

To overcome the trap question, Warren argued: “How about we elect a woman president sometime soon? Then we can break the ceiling and we don’t have to ask that question so often.”

Advertisement

















Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.