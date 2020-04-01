In response to the coronavirus, Bostonian Boston, a Millennium Hotels and Resorts property, has launched a campaign for university students and faculty members in need of a place to call home. The University Housing Package includes king or two double bed accommodations, daily breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, and discounts at area restaurants offering takeout. Located in downtown Boston, across from Quincy Market, the package offers displaced students and faculty access to clean and affordable accommodations for continuing their studies. Rates from $97. The hotel is also offering discounted rates of $79/night and day rooms for health professionals to shower and change before going home to loved ones. 617-523-3600, www.millenniumhotels.com/en/campaigns/united-states/the-bostonian-boston/university-housing-package

You may not be making your summer plans to visit the Cape just yet, but you can visit in spirit through the images in photographer Joel Meyerowitz’s newest book, “Provincetown.” A snapshot of life in this progressive seaside town in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the 100 color photographs (most never before published) are celebratory portraits of artists, writers, families, the queer community, and others who arrived looking for safe haven in this land of sparkling water, sand, and sun. Hardcover. $75. aperture.org/shop/joel-meyerowitz-provincetown

REMOTE NATURE AND TREKKING WISH LIST

You can’t travel now but you can dream of upcoming expeditions to the wilds of southernmost South America at El Chaltén, a 20-room lodge (with restaurant, bar, and spa) scheduled to debut in October. Talk about social distancing. Located in remote Argentinian Patagonia, El Chaltén is a convenient jumping off spot for exploring the surrounding forests, rivers, and mountains in Los Huemules Natural Reserve, a private 14,300-acre spread devoted to the preservation of native flora and fauna. More than 30 available immersive outdoor activities — at all levels — can be mapped and designed by Explora, including hiking, overland trips, rock climbing, and even ice hiking over long stretches to areas well beyond typical attractions. Opening rates from $2,190 per person (3 nights) and $2,883 per person (4 nights). Includes accommodations, meals, an open bar, explorations with bilingual explora-trained guides, and round-trip transfers to El Calafate International Airport as well as hotels in Calafate. www.explora.com/hotels-and-travesias/el-chalten-patagonia-argentina-new

LIVE CAMS FOR VIRTUAL TRAVEL

Escape is possible — at least virtually — with live cams. You can almost smell the grass and fresh air while visiting a horse farm in Kentucky via VisitLEX’s 360-degree interactive video experience where you can take the reins (so to speak) and travel around one of Lexington’s famous horse farms. www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bx-RXegHus For a meditative moment, Bristol Harbour, a hotel in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has a live cam on its back lawn overlooking Canandaigua Lake. www.bristolharbour.com/live-camera Those looking for an educational experience can check in at the Corning Museum of Glass, offering a YouTube playlist of live-streamed professional glass art demonstrations.

www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx9b2TiEudYf0zhdr0TSviO4fM3eq_cUe Longing for a more exotic escape? The Japan National Tourism Organization made a 360-degree virtual reality movie experience featuring scenes throughout the country. visitjapan-europe.jnto.go.jp/en/experience/vr/ In the I-Could-Watch-All-Day category is a live ride through Norway as seen from the front cab of a train. Make sure to click “skip ahead to live broadcast” if you see that option. www.youtube.com/watch?v=HolKszlyK5I

Explorest is a travel app that helps discover photo locations recommended by professional photographers.

PHOTO APP OFFERS INSIGHTS AND TIPS

Keep yourself entertained at home with Explorest, a travel app that helps discover amazing photo locations recommended by professional photographers. When travel resumes and you’re ready to venture to far-flung locales, the app will provide you with precise GPS coordinates of where the photographer stood, detailed directions on how to get there, best times to go, weather forecasts, magic light hours and insider photography tips specific to each location. The app is live in New York, California, Michigan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai, with additional locations coming soon. Free download to iPhone and iPad (Android coming soon). Full unlocked access to all Location Insights at $1.99 per month or $9.99 per year. www.explorest.com

FAMILY-FRIENDLY BIKES AND GEAR

Yuba Bicycles is launching two new family-friendly products. The new Kombi compact cargo bike, priced for the entry-level market, is loaded with features including mechanical disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires, the ability to be stored upright, and a carrying capacity of two to three kids or up to 440 pounds, including rider ($999). The Pop Top Cover is a longtail cargo bike rain and snow cover for kids, protecting them from inclement weather and winds, and strong sun in the summer. Includes front and rear windows (with zippers, hook, and loop straps) and easy-open side panels to let in fresh air ($200). Compatible with all Spicy Curry and Sweet Curry models. yubabikes.com

