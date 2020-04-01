Finally, a virtuous excuse to drink cocktails: The Lift Your Spirits challenge asks home drinkers to post a video of themselves making their favorite drink. After sharing (and sipping), they’re encouraged to estimate what they’d normally tip a server or bartender for the very same drink and donate it at www.liftyourspirits.org.

Proceeds benefit the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s Employee Relief Fund (NRAEF), which supports restaurant workers who need a financial boost during the pandemic. Affected workers can apply for funds toward housing, utilities, groceries, and more at www.rerf.us.

It’s the brainchild of KEEL Vodka founder Bill Dessel, a former New England restaurateur, and former New England Patriot Matt Light. They’ve raised more than $14,000 so far.