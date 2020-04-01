COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Medical marijuana dispensaries have closed in Council Bluffs and Davenport, Iowa health officials said.

The disclosure Monday by the Iowa Public Health Department said patients and caregivers still may purchase the cannabidiol products at Iowa’s three other licensed outlets in Sioux City, Waterloo, and in the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights.

It's not clear why the two dispensaries were closed. Their operators, Have A Heart Compassionate Care, didn't immediately return messages Wednesday from The Associated Press.