JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The spread of the coronavirus has likely doomed an effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November ballot, according to organizers of the campaign.

With businesses closing, public gatherings restricted, and more people staying at home because of the virus, it is harder to find voters to sign the petitions, said Dan Viets, chairman of the Missourians for a New Approach committee.

The campaign has collected 60,000 signatures. It needs to collect 170,000 signatures by May 3 to get the question of whether to legalize the use of marijuana for those 21 or older on the November ballot, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.