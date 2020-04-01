To produce the award-winning series, the Globe dispatched reporters to four key states that helped decide the 2016 presidential election — Pennsylvania , Ohio , Michigan and Wisconsin — to hear from the people who live there and explore how their lives had changed during Donald Trump’s first term as president.

Toner Prizes are awarded annually by Syracuse’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications . This is the first time the Globe has received the honor.

The Boston Globe won the Toner Prize for Excellence in National Political Reporting for its acclaimed series “ Back to the Battleground ," officials at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School announced Monday.

The judges praised the 10-part series for its “sharp, richly-detailed reporting," and noted that “telling human stories like this is the exact right way into political coverage.”

An eight-member team of Globe journalists produced the Battleground series.

“The Globe has a long and rich history of top-shelf coverage of national politics," said Globe editor Brian McGrory. "With the series from the battleground states, our bureau made an enormous contribution to that tradition. We’re especially gratified that the Toner Prize judges saw in it our intent to bring out the everyday concerns of real people heading into this election cycle.”

Members of the winning team included national political reporter Jess Bidgood, staff photographer Erin Clark, Washington deputy bureau chief Liz Goodwin, national political reporter Laura Krantz, video producer Shelby Lum, staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi, political reporter Jazmine Ulloa, and staff photographer Craig F. Walker.

Jim Puzzanghera, the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, applauded their efforts.

“It’s easy to follow the pack in political coverage," Puzzanghera said. "It’s much more difficult to venture off the beaten path. This award recognizes the efforts of a team of talented journalists committed to bringing the Globe’s readers stories that nobody else is telling and explaining politics through the experiences of real people and not just pundits.”

The Toner Prizes are named in honor of the late Robin Toner, who was the first woman to become national political correspondent for The New York Times. She was married to fellow journalist (and former Globe reporter) Peter Gosselin and was the mother of twins when she died in 2008 at the age of 54.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.