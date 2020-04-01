The 36-year-old single mother of three went shopping for groceries Tuesday at Star Market by the Prudential Center when her card was declined at the register. So Marie, a security guard who’s still working on site at Logan Airport amid the coronavirus pandemic because she’s classified as an essential worker, left the store and broke down crying outside.

“With all the anxiety the past few weeks, stressing to make sure there’s enough stuff in the house while the kids are home from school, I just felt defeated,” Marie wrote in a Facebook post.

But her fortunes suddenly improved when Boston police Officer Ben Peguero, a rookie cop reporting for a paid detail in the area, spotted her and asked what was wrong. Once he learned of her predicament, Peguero said Wednesday in a phone interview, they went back inside the store and he paid for all her groceries, which were still at the register.

“I felt like it was necessary," Peguero said. “I’m just happy that I was in a position to do that for her, honestly.”

Marie, who lives in the South End with her daughters aged 12, 9 and 3, said in separate phone interview that she was grateful to the young officer.

“It was amazing,” Marie said. “He definitely came at the right time. ... It was a huge relief. It definitely felt like one less weight off my shoulders."

She elaborated in her earlier Facebook post.

“As I was talking to him outside before hopping into a cab, he said please don’t worry about it, I’m happy I was in a position to be able to help, I assume you have kids and I said yes three of them, and at this point I can tell by his facial expression he was even more happy to have been of assistance!” she wrote. “So thank you thank you thank you for being such a blessing to this single mom.”

