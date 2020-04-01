Imagine browsing through the history of the Salem Witch Trials , the Whittier Home In Amesbury where American Quaker poet and abolitionist John Whittier wrote much of his work, and the Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport all from the comfort of your home,

These and other historical and cultural sites are featured in a new website crafted by the Essex National Heritage Commission in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered these sites and cultural resources across Massachusetts and the country.

The website, Heritage at Home, is a compilation of dozens of webpages from historical sites, museums, galleries, and libraries across Essex County. The website allows users to scroll through the list of resources and delve deeply into the topic of their choosing, even though many of their physical locations have temporarily closed because of the pandemic.