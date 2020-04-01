A man was cited for bursting a fire hose with his car as firefighters battled a blaze that displaced 20 people in Stoughton Tuesday night, Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy said.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. inside a third-floor unit at the Stone Ends apartment complex, located at 66 Wheeler Circle, Laracy said. The unit was filled with flames that could be seen from its exterior sliding door by the time firefighters arrived.

The woman who lived in the unit was home when the fire started but escaped without injury, Laracy said. Ten of the 12 units in the building were occupied at the time, but all 20 residents were unharmed and evacuated themselves, he said.