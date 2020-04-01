The daily news conference follows a call with other governors to discuss how they are handling rising numbers of people infected by the virus that causes the respiratory illness, COVID-19.

This marks a month since Rhode Island’s first coronavirus case. Now, Rhode Island has a total of 10 fatalities and 566 people who have tested positive. There are currently 60 people hospitalized for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Wednesday two more Rhode Islanders died and 77 more have tested positive for coronavirus.

Raimondo’s announcement comes when the Rhode Island National Guard has launched drive-through test sites at Community College of Rhode Island at the Knight Campus in Warwick, Rhode Island College in Providence, and the University of Rhode Island campus in South Kingstown.

There are now six swabbing test sites and six laboratories in Rhode Island, Raimondo said.

Those test sites are expected to boost the number of people tested for coronavirus to about 1,000 per day by Thursday. Rhode Island is still prioritizing tests for healthcare workers, people who are hospitalized or in nursing homes, and first responders, police officers and firefighters. Only those with appointments are being tested.

Raimondo said primary care providers can now refer patients to the sites, because there will be capacity at the test sites and the labs.

More than 50 companies have offered to retool operations to make supplies to fight coronavirus. Raimondo said the state has procured a half-million respiratory masks and a half-million surgical masks.

There are 140,000 public school students are in remote learning now, Raimondo said.

She said there are teams working on obtaining medical equipment -- 5 million N95 masks, 3 million surgical masks, hundreds of thousands of masks and gowns are on the way -- and making sure there is an effective quarantine in place. She said there is a team preparing for the surge for hospitals and identifying and staffing field hospitals with 2,000 beds. She also said there is a team working on a system for contact tracing that will show how the infection is spreading, and finalizing a model to show when and how the coronavirus will spread in Rhode Island.

“There will be a surge, there will be a steep increase, I am going to be reporting numbers that are not going to be comfortable," Raimondo said. "We have estimates and we are refining it every day.”

* New service RIDelivers.com or call 211, a food delivery service for those who are stuck at home during the quarantine.

* Help for small businesses before the federal government stimulus funding arrives. Raimondo announced a new short-term bridge loan program for businesses with no more than 10 employees. The program is starting with $1 million from the state Commerce Department and $1 million from Bank Newport, and developed with Commerce, the Local Initiative Support Group and Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

