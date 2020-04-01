The high court’s order, which takes effect Monday, repeals and replaces two previous orders that restricted the number of people allowed in a courthouse, according to a statement from the SJC.

The order came one day after Governor Charlie Baker extended his previous order that limited gatherings to 10 people or fewer, also lasting until May 4.

Continuing efforts to protect the public from COVID-19, the Supreme Judicial Court issued an order Wednesday postponing all state trials to May 4, at the earliest.

All civil and criminal trials which were scheduled to begin on or before May 1 will be delayed “unless the trial is a bench trial in a civil matter and may be conducted otherwise than in-person by agreement of the parties and of the court,” officials said.

Courthouses will remain closed to the public “except to conduct emergency hearings that cannot be resolved virtually," the statement said.

The offices of court clerks, registers, and recorders will continue to work, the statement said. These duties include scheduling and facilitating hearings, issuing orders, answering questions from legal professionals and the public, and performing other necessary tasks.

All business except the filing of pleadings and other documents will be done virtually.

Starting Thursday, a public help line will be available for non-emergency court matters, the statement said. People can get assistance with questions regarding their cases or navigating the court system.

Staffers will answer calls to 833-91COURT from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week, officials said.

For emergency assistance, the public should call local clerks’ or registers’ offices, officials said. Phone numbers can be found on the state’s courthouse locator page.

“Emergency matters include: emergency protection and harassment prevention orders; arraignments of new arrests; bail reviews; dangerousness hearings; mental health commitment orders; care and protection orders; and other matters,” the statement said.

With courts closed, the help line “will also serve as a backup resource in the event a Clerk’s or Register’s office is closed or otherwise unable to assist in an emergency,” Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said in the statement.

Representatives of District Court, Boston Municipal Court, Superior Court, Probate and Family Court, Juvenile Court, Housing Court, Land Court, and the Probation Service will be on the line to help callers.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.