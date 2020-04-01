The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has cancelled all public events and programs through the end of August, the museum announced Tuesday.
The decision came after consulting with community and cultural partners, performers, and city officials, according to a statement on the museum’s website.
“MFA programs are key [to] the Museum's mission to provide opportunities for learning and connecting with art,” the statement said. “While the Museum is closed to the public, curatorial, education, and communications teams are working remotely to enhance online access to the Museum’s collections and exhibitions.”
The museum announced it would be closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak earlier in March.
Advertisement
The museum has introduced a video library featuring interviews with artists, virtual exhibit tours, and behind-the-scenes footage of artwork conservation and highlights from the museum’s Musical Instruments collection, according to the statement.