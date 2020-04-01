The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has cancelled all public events and programs through the end of August, the museum announced Tuesday.

The decision came after consulting with community and cultural partners, performers, and city officials, according to a statement on the museum’s website.

“MFA programs are key [to] the Museum's mission to provide opportunities for learning and connecting with art,” the statement said. “While the Museum is closed to the public, curatorial, education, and communications teams are working remotely to enhance online access to the Museum’s collections and exhibitions.”