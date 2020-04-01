The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home confirmed the loss of its resident in a statement, which said COVID-19 cases are “being isolated, closely monitored, and tracked daily, and we are deeply saddened to report today that a resident of our community died of this infection.”

Officials confirmed Wednesday that a resident of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea for veterans has succumbed to the coronavirus, following troubling reports out of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, where at least six of 13 recent deaths have been attributed to the virus.

“We continue to take rapid action to mitigate the impact of the virus on our residents and staff,” the statement said. "The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home is following to the letter the cleaning and infection control protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and vigilantly cleaning and disinfecting to maintain a clean and safe environment. ... The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home followed appropriate reporting and protocols for a COVID-19 incident and is working to prioritize veteran residents’ health during this outbreak.”

According to home officials, as of Tuesday afternoon four residents have been tested for the virus, including the deceased person. One additional resident has tested positive, one tested negative, and one remains pending. Five staff members have also been tested, officials said, with two testing positive, one negative, and one test still pending.

The home is taking a number of steps including quarantining veterans to their wards to minimize risk of exposure, equipping staff with masks as well as veterans who request one, restricting takeout food allowed on the property, postponing all new admissions, dedicating a ward strictly for residents who have tested positive, and testing all residents who show symptoms, according to officials.

The home said that beginning Mar. 14, visitors to its long term care facility were restricted, as were visitors to its independent living facilities two days later.

Additional measures cited by the home included adding hand sanitation stations for workers as they enter the building and throughout the facility, disinfecting and treating “high touch" areas throughout the day, performing a deep clean of kitchen areas daily, taking daily temperatures of residents in long-term care, and restricting movements of residents in both the long-term care and independent living facilities.

The state-funded Chelsea home was established in 1882, according to the mass.gov website, and offers health care services to eligible Massachusetts veterans.

“Protecting the health of our veteran residents, and our staff, is the single most important part of the work of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home," the statement said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

