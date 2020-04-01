All along, Raimondo and the Health Department director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, have said that it’s imperative for Rhode Island to be able to test as many people as necessary in order to understand how the disease is spreading -- and how to contain it.

This is one of three new drive-through testing sites for the coronavirus, which Governor Gina M. Raimondo hopes will boost Rhode Island’s testing capabilities to close to 1,000 per day.

WARWICK, R.I. -- It was an eerie scene outside the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight campus on Wednesday -- dozens of Rhode Island National Guard soldiers in camouflage, stationed at the entrance with a Humvee, and at white tents pitched in the college’s main parking lot.

At the beginning of the month, Rhode Island was conducting about 100 tests a day. Now, these sites will get the state nearer to 1,000 daily.

When the first drive-through site opened Tuesday, the soldiers conducted tests on 234 people in just a few hours, according to National Guard Lieutenant Colonel William Tuttle.

With three sites running at CCRI, Rhode Island College in Providence, and the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, the National Guard expects to conduct a total of 900 tests per day -- and Tuttle said if the demand is greater, they will expand. East Side Clinical Laboratory can process 1,000 tests per day, Tuttle said.

“What has been striking for me is the complete military, state government, industry collaborative effort has been seamless,” said Tuttle. “We’re working toward a common goal -- to defeat COVID-19.”

Orange cones guide drivers into lanes to begin the process of being tested by National Guard soldiers for the coronavirus. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Members of the National Guard check each person’s ID -- through the closed car windows -- and verify that there are doctors’ orders for them to get tested.

Only those with appointments are allowed into the testing sites. Tuttle said that about 50 people tried getting tested Tuesday, but were turned away because they did not have appointments.

People drive forward in four lanes toward the white “admin” tents, where soldiers further check their IDs and verify their appointments (again, through closed car windows). They then place a labeled plastic bag on the windshield that contains the long nasal swab to collect the sample, a vial to contain the sample, and an absorbent pad in case the vial breaks, said Specialist Keith Rajotte.

Then, each person drives forward into the large white tent labeled the “hot zone," where soldiers wearing Tyvek suits, masks, protective glasses, booties, and gloves taped onto their wrists administer the tests.

(L-R) Sergeant Tegan Brown, her sister Sergeant Coral Brown, Specialist Brandon Bessette, and Private Cesar Alvarez of the Rhode Island Army National Guard dressed in personal protection equipment. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

They are suited up in the protective gear for two-hour shifts, careful because this is where they are most likely to be exposed to the virus, said Captain Richard Fisette, a physicians assistant.

The four soldiers fully suited up. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

It’s dangerous to administer the test: A quick “push in, twist, pull out” with the nasal swab, as Tuttle described it. But even more risk comes when the soldiers remove their protective gear after their shift ends, Fisette said. Taking off the garb is a delicate process because the soldiers could inadvertently contaminate themselves. When the gear is removed, it’s bagged as biohazard material and burned.

On Wednesday morning, Sergeants Tegan Brown and Coral Brown, sisters from Westerly; Specialist Brandon Bessette of Providence, and Private Cesar Alvarez of West Warwick suited up for the first shift. They’d been trained to administer the tests.

And they waited for the beginning of a busy, full day.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com