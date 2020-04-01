The five senior priests and two parish priests who were infected with coronavirus "are receiving excellent care at home and in the hospital,” according to Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the Archdiocese.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said through a spokesman Wednesday that seven priests have tested positive with COVID-19.

The Archdiocese has notified state and federal agencies and continues to follow the guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, he said.

“In addition, people who have recently been in the company of these men have been notified," Donilon said in an e-mail. "We pray for these priests that they are returned to health as quickly as possible. And we pray for all of our people who are suffering from this disease. Every day our priests, women and men, religious and lay staff serve an essential mission in our parishes, schools, ministries and the wider community. As is widely understood, COVID-19 does not discriminate in who or how it attacks.”

