“The Company continues in its failure to keep its employees safe by refusing to provide hand sanitizer and proper safety materials to our members,” O’Brien wrote. “UPS has failed to clean and sanitize the trucks, equipment, and work areas on a daily basis. UPS is also refusing to provide critical information to its employees regarding positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the facility.”

The letter from Local 25 President Sean M. O’Brien was sent to members Monday and posted to the union’s Facebook page. O’Brien wrote that he was informing members about safety issues at the UPS facility in Chelmsford.

The head of a union representing UPS workers in Massachusetts said in a recent memo to members that the company is failing to protect workers in Chelmsford amid the coronavirus pandemic, an allegation disputed by the shipping and delivery giant.

Advertisement

Glenn Zaccara, a UPS spokesman, said Wednesday via e-mail that the company “fully recognizes” the importance of employees’ health and well-being and remains in regular contact with O’Brien and other labor leaders.

“The company has been, and will continue, to address their concerns,” Zaccara wrote. He said assertions in the Facebook post and an earlier letter O’Brien sent to the company are “simply not accurate" in light of the “extensive” precautions taken by UPS.

“The company has provided ongoing support to employees to manage health risks,” including sharing hygiene protocols and social distancing information in line with CDC guidance, Zaccara wrote. “We have substantially increased cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout our facilities. Our vehicles and equipment are cleaned and disinfected daily with an emphasis on the interiors, and frequent exterior touch points. We have distributed protective equipment to employees and we are replenishing our other supplies including gloves and cleaning materials regularly throughout our 2,200 facility U.S. network."

Advertisement

But an employee in the Chelmsford facility, who declined to be named for fear of retaliation, said Wednesday that there’s a dangerous lack of supplies.

“There’s no hand sanitizer, there’s no handwipes, there’s no gloves,” the person said.

Not true, according to Zaccara.

He wrote that the Chelmsford facility “has received hand sanitizer, gloves and wipes, and will continue to receive more.”

Regarding positive tests, O’Brien, the Local 25 leader, said in his note to members that as of Monday, three workers had tested positive for the virus in the Chelmsford facility and at least two dozen had been quarantined under doctors’ orders. O’Brien didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking further comment Wednesday.

Zaccara said the company isn’t confirming individual cases to the media nor providing a tally, for reasons of employee privacy. He said UPS is, however, informing the union of confirmed cases without providing individual names.

“If there is a need to disclose a positive case for public health reasons, the disclosure will come from local health departments or other authorities,” Zaccara wrote, adding that the "ongoing health of our employees is essential for UPS to play the critical role it must now fulfill to keep the economy moving and our communities served.”

Zaccara said UPS sometimes informs employees when they may be at heightened risk.

“When appropriate, employees who work directly in the vicinity of the employee who tested positive are notified that they may have been exposed and that they should pay special attention to the potential emergence of symptoms," Zaccara wrote. “We clean and sanitize the work area in question before employees are allowed to return to the work area.”

Advertisement

He said the company doesn’t specifically name infected employees due to privacy concerns, and workers exhibiting symptoms are asked to seek medical attention and not come to work.

Jenee Osterheldt of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.