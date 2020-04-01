The shift is part of a flurry of changes besieged hospitals are making on an almost daily basis, from canceling all but the most urgent surgeries to foregoing isolation rooms and requiring infected health workers to show up to work before the end of the previously recommended 14-day self-isolation period if they no longer have a fever.

In the chaos of New York City, where coronavirus deaths are mounting so quickly that freezer trucks have been set up as makeshift morgues, several hospitals have taken the unprecedented step of allowing doctors not to resuscitate people with COVID-19 to avoid exposing health-care workers to the highly contagious virus.

Last week, DNRs or do-not-resuscitate policies for coronavirus patients who stop breathing, or are in cardiac arrest, were being discussed as part of worst-case scenario planning - ideas dismissed late last week by Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, saying, "there is no situation in the United States right now that warrants that kind of discussion."

Over the past few days, however, as the city's death count topped 900, with 10,900 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,700 people in intensive care amid predictions the peak of the crisis is still two weeks off, some hospitals and medical centers activated those protocols.

Those decisions are a reflection of a grim reality in which thousands of health-care workers have fallen ill, ventilators are so scarce that some hospitals have put two patients on one machine, and protective equipment like masks and gowns are in such short supply that some workers are sewing their own. Such a policy was announced at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey. A memo detailing similar changes was sent out Saturday at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens but rescinded Tuesday afternoon. Doctors at other hospitals are informally putting such protocols into practice.

Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, an emergency nurse at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and who heads the New York State Nurses Association, described the situation as "post-apocalyptic - like in one of those movies I used to watch."

"Everybody is exposed," said Diana Torres, 33, a nurse at Mount Sinai West in Manhattan. "People are dying by the minute."

Spokespeople for Montefiore, NYU Langone Health, and New York-Presbyterian’s Brooklyn Methodist said no new systemwide resuscitation protocols have been adopted. But doctors and nurses at those facilities say some doctors have been informally allowed in recent days to override a COVID-19 patient’s “code status” - the part of their medical record that expresses their desire for lifesaving medical intervention.

Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn said the hospital is actively discussing the move with community and religious leaders, but has not adopted it yet.

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced the state’s public and private hospitals would begin operating as one network to share staff and resources, and distribute patients, but the details are still being worked out. Ken Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents more than 250 nonprofit hospitals, said he hoped ethical protocols for resuscitation and allocating ventilators would be standardized as part of that plan.

"It's under active consideration, I can tell you that," Raske said. He also said the timeline for such decisions would be short: "I'm not talking about months; it could be a week or days."

In communications with staff, New York City area hospital leaders have sought to emphasize the real danger of viral transmission posed by the standard "all-hands approach" to responding to such situations, as well as the low survival chances for patients. An all-hands response when a patient crashes or codes can be brutal. Staff rush in to perform chest compressions and pump oxygen into the lungs. Ribs might broken, veins punctured. Nearly all patients who are resuscitated will need a ventilator, and many will die within the first 24 to 48 hours, even if health-care workers do everything they can.

Alice Thornton Bell, an advanced practice registered nurse and a senior director at Advisory Board, a hospital consulting firm, said just under 17 percent of people who are resuscitated in a hospital survive long enough to leave it - and that is not based on patients with complex respiratory problems. “The chances of that working for a COVID-19 patient are very slim,” she said. ​

“We will see a lot of deaths,” one doctor typed Saturday in a grim text explaining the shift in protocol, “but they will happen nevertheless earlier or later.”