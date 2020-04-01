The state has hired attorney Mark Pearlstein to oversee a private investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and the events that led to a deadly coronavirus outbreak at the state-owned facility for aging veterans, Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

The coronavirus outbreak descended upon the 68-year-old complex this month and by Tuesday, the toll reached 13 fatalities, with at least six due to the virus. Pending tests could show a link to others among the dead, as well. The death toll marks the largest fatal outbreak in the state thus far.

Baker said the investigation will focus both on the events inside the facility and on the management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response at the home.