The state has hired attorney Mark Pearlstein to oversee a private investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and the events that led to a deadly coronavirus outbreak at the state-owned facility for aging veterans, Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.
The coronavirus outbreak descended upon the 68-year-old complex this month and by Tuesday, the toll reached 13 fatalities, with at least six due to the virus. Pending tests could show a link to others among the dead, as well. The death toll marks the largest fatal outbreak in the state thus far.
Baker said the investigation will focus both on the events inside the facility and on the management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response at the home.
The Globe reported Tuesday that the outbreak was apparently kept secret, even as casualties accelerated, and employees were denied basic personal protection equipment even after the facility reported positive cases.
According to a biography provided by the governor’s office, Pearlstein has substantial experience in the investigation and trial of complex white-collar criminal cases and other government enforcement matters. He practiced as a federal prosecutor in Boston’s US Attorney’s Office, where he served as chief of the Office’s Economic Crimes Unit from 1994 to 1996 and was the First Assistant US Attorney from 1996 until 2000, where he supervised the civil and criminal divisions. Currently, Pearlstein is a partner at McDermott, Will & Emery, where he concentrates his practice on white-collar criminal defense, defense of US Securities and Exchange Commission actions, complex commercial litigation, arbitration, and internal investigations.
A 1979 graduate of the University of Michigan, Pearlstein earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1983.
