Now, Governor Charlie Baker is poised to announce in coming days an initiative that enlists more than 1,200 public health college students to answer that call. The AmeriCorps-style program was hatched by a coalition of public health groups and academic leaders working with the state. And they are pinning their hopes on students easing the burden on local health boards by collecting information from people potentially infected by each COVID-19 patient.

The SOS call sent out weeks ago by community leaders across Massachusetts was blunt: they couldn’t possibly track and trace everyone with COVID-19 in time to isolate the infected and stop the swift-moving virus. They just didn’t have enough staff or expertise, they told state health officials, and they sorely needed help.

But with hundreds of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Massachusetts, the initiative may be coming a bit too late, say some public health specialists who are skeptical that a ramped-up contact tracing effort will have much of an impact.

“Three weeks ago this would have been helpful,” said Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.

“It’s so pervasive now and if you have symptoms, you likely have it,” she said. “You have all these people at home, hopefully being told by their doctors or the CDC to stay home, so what is the point?”

Already, at least one large public health agency has thrown in the towel on tracing, saying it’s too late and too difficult to track individual cases. The health department in Orange County California announced on March 20 it was shifting away from “labor-intensive contact tracing" to a “more effective strategy” of trying to protect the region’s most vulnerable residents, elders and those with chronic health conditions.

But leaders here say the practice may still be a catalyst in Massachusetts’ effort to curb coronavirus.

Nate Horwitz-Willis, who is helping lead the charge, said reaching residents who are unaware they had close contact with an infected person might help convince them to take extra precautions, maybe think twice about going to get groceries and risk exposing others to infection.

“I will be damned if we throw in the towel," said Horwitz-Willis, an assistant professor of public health at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. “We just can’t do that.”

Health officials define close contact as being withing 6 feet of an infected person for an extended period of time, generally 15 minutes or more, or being coughed or sneezed on by someone with COVID-19.

Contract tracing has been used globally to help contain outbreaks of infectious diseases, from the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa to increasingly common clusters of measles across the U.S. In each instance, public health officials scramble to identify, isolate, and treat anyone who may have come in close contact with an infected person.

In mid-March, a coalition of public health groups in Massachusetts issued a pointed plea to the Baker administration. They noted: “Many local health officials on the front lines of this epidemic have experienced unclear and inconsistent guidance that undermines their ability to provide coherent, high quality public health information to community residents.”

They urged the administration to provide infectious disease specialists to help local health boards prioritize contact tracing, “determine who needs to be quarantined or isolated and for how long, and identify patterns of spread that can help slow the epidemic.”

Within two days, Horwitz-Willis said, state health officials were working closely with local health boards. The coalition sent out a survey to communities asking for details on what types of help they needed with contact tracing.

They also linked up with more than a half-dozen area colleges, seeking volunteers among students in public heath programs. Within 24 hours of the request, more than 800 students had signed up, Horwitz-Willis said. That has ballooned to 1,200 who have agreed to staff phones and help track down potentially infected people by interviewing each person with a newly-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Even before the pandemic, local health boards were ill-equipped for the job. A report issued last summer by state and local public health experts painted a bleak portrait, describing local boards as unprepared to handle major medical disasters. Many scrape by with tiny budgets and staffs. And overall, Massachusetts’ local public health system, comprised of hundreds of independent community boards, is more fragmented than any other in the country and has failed to keep pace with national standards, the report said.

Ruth Mori, president of the Massachusetts Association of Public Health Nurses, said local health departments are working long hours, having to piece together confidential information about infected patients. These networks can stretch far and wide, well beyond each community’s borders because a person’s contact circles often cross town lines.

"Contact tracing in general with communicable disease is always important,” she said.

The situation with COVID-19 is so fluid that health specialists say there may not be a clear threshold for when communities or states should graduate from trying to contain the disease with contact tracing, to mitigating the severe impacts.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious disease at Massachusetts General Hospital, said tracing could be particularly helpful in communities or regions where the disease is still not yet widely detected.

“Doing this belt and suspenders approach now may also help have people prepared for when we go back to work,” Walensky said.

Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angles County’s health department, said she has 800 staffers still hunting contacts of infected people. Yet Ferrer, who previously led Boston’s Public Health Commission, said because of delays in testing results there and still growing numbers of positive tests, they had to make some concessions last week — her workers now only track down contacts who are at highest risk for serious illness, including the elderly and the homeless.

“It’s a work in progress at best,” Ferrer said. “If you look around the world, the countries who are doing better have never dropped their ability to identify contacts,” she said. "We are going to try to do this to the best of our ability for as long as possible.”

