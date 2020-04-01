Only now instead of capturing images of crowds of tourists taking selfies or sunning themselves on the beach, the cameras are scanning empty spaces, solitary walkers or cars, and palm trees waving in the breeze.

While people around the world are staying at home in a desperate attempt by society to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, webcams trained on cities and vacation havens continue to faithfully record.

You could easily use the video to make the montage from the beginning of a disaster movie. The only problem is that it’s all too real.

Here is a guide to a few of the deserted spots. (Note that this was written on Wednesday morning in the Americas, which is Wednesday afternoon in Europe and nighttime in Asia.)

A “spectacular view of the Grand Canal” in Venice finds it completely empty, untroubled by the wake of a single boat, with no pedestrians in sight.

In a devastated Italy, where strict social distancing measures are in place, St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican was also deserted.

London looks eerily quiet in live video from a hotel near the London Eye Ferris wheel.

The streets are largely deserted outside the De Bijenkorf department store in Amsterdam.

Quiet reigns in the picturesque city of Porto, Portugal.

New York’s Times Square appears deserted.

The fishing pier at Deerfield Beach, Fla., is closed and the beach is empty.

No one is on the beach catching the morning rays at the Soggy Dollar Bar in Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands.

The beach and pier in Santa Monica, Calif., are empty of early birds.

The boulevard outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires is largely deserted.





